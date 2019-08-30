“Yay, Mom!” yelled the children as they applauded the achievements of their mothers who graduated from South Central Community Action Programs’ (SCCAP) year-long Support Circles course at a ceremony Wednesday night in Gettysburg.
Support Circles is a community engagement and social support program sponsored by SCCAP that helps people build an effective path out of poverty. The 12 graduates and their families have spent the past year attending weekly meetings where they participated in the “Getting Ahead in a ‘Just Getting By’ World” to create a “future story” for their family.
The program is about sharing, processing new information, and providing emotional support. It also gives participants a better understanding of the barriers that keep people in poverty.
The families are each matched with volunteer “allies” who walk with them on their journey out of poverty. Together, staff, families, and allies create innovative and effective solutions to build a positive path toward the future.
The graduates were praised by Program Coordinator of Support Services Tonya Mincie and the allies for “bringing a sense of spirituality,” “having a positive attitude,” “always moving forward,” and “doing a great job with their children.”
They are “just a joy,” said Mincie. “I’m so proud of everyone. I have a whole community of grandchildren.”
Graduate Jenala Mitchell said moving to Gettysburg was “the hardest thing I’ve done, moving away from everything I know.” But “after I got my first place, I knew I could accomplish anything. I started figuring out my goals and now I’m able to do the things I love to do,” she said.
Graduate Nakesha Reifsnider-Avan said “I hesitated to come to Circles but I’m so glad I did.”
Ally Emily Knowles-Kellett said being in the program “is a very big honor for me. What I learned here I take home to my family. It’s not where you are, it’s where you’re going.”
“I’m a cheerleader. It’s not just a one-on-one match,” said Knowles-Kellett, but rather a team effort. “Everybody helps everybody.”
Graduate Teresa McLeish said she arrived in Gettysburg about a year ago from Florida with her five children and “no idea where she was going to live.” McLeish said she was in the Survivors program for three months and then moved to the Circles program. Circles “helped me get into my apartment and my house,” she said. “I’m in a way better place. I’m so grateful for everything SCCAP has done for me. I love this program,” she said.
Each graduate received a certificates of completion.
The graduates were happy to have finished the program but also spoke about their concerns going forward. But they also expressed their dreams and aspirations, including, for one graduate, running for Gettysburg Borough Council.
SCCAP sponsors Support Circles initiatives meetings in Gettysburg and Chambersburg.
This year’s graduates were Kara Allen, Ashley Haney, Vandessa Johnson, Maggie Laughman, Teresa McLeish, Jenala Mitchell, Nakesha Reifsnider-Avan, Mandy Ball, Caitlin Kolasa, Belky Vazquez, and Israel Zepeda.
Allies included Nancy Kramer, Marcia Gregorio, Mary Lou Aims, Christina Vest, Cara Smith, Marci Place, Emily Knowles-Kellett, Cara Russo, Audrey Hess, and Kathy Berenson.
