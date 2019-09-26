A fire broke out after a car crashed into Lincoln Square in Gettysburg Thursday morning.
The Gettysburg Fire Department dispatched two trucks while responding to a 12:44 a.m. emergency call Thursday morning.
A vehicle entering the square from Baltimore Street ramped up onto the curb and came to a stop on the Carlisle street side of the square moments before it caught fire, said Captain Joe Temarantz of the Gettysburg Fire Department. When two engines arrived shortly after, the driver had already been removed from the vehicle, which was fully engulfed in flames, Temarantz said.
A patient was transported to Gettysburg Hospital, Temarantz said. The fire took six minutes and 32 seconds to extinguish, he added, but the fire department remained on scene for an hour.
This morning, drivers entering the square could see track marks in the garden on the Baltimore Street side. A flower bed was partially turned to ash on the Carlisle Street side, where the car came to a rest. No other damages seemed obvious.
Keith Petters, owner of the Blue & Gray Bar and Grill, observed the car through the window of his restaurant as it traveled past on Baltimore Street. He said the driver appeared to lock his breaks before hitting the curb at a high rate of speed, but the vehicle went airborne after impact.
A member of the restaurant staff called 911, while another, Justin Alvear, ran across the square and pulled the driver from the car. Petters said the fire had already begun as Alvear took action.
“He yanked the door open and dragged the kid out,” Petters said, adding that the car was engulfed in flames 10 minutes later. “I’m just glad it wasn’t worse. It could've have been much worse.”
Editor's note: A previous version of this story said that the vehicle entered the square from the Carlisle Street side.
