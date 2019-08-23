The Bermudian Springs marching band may be redefining “golden oldies” this year, as they dip into history to recreate the music of rock stars Billy Jo Armstrong, Tre Cool and Mike Durnt.
For many in attendance at Friday football games, Green Day’s hook-heavy tunes still feel like a contemporary music. But 30 years after their first album released, the Berkeley, California-based alternative band is still finding new audiences, this time in the form of a high school band arrangement from Tom Wallace, Michael story and Bermudian Band Director Dr. Derek Boyce.
“I’d never heard of (Green Day) before, but now that we’re playing it, the music is pretty cool,” said freshman band member Jolene Riley. “I really like how upbeat it is.”
Boyce and his 49 performers will present the show entitled “Still Breathing” every football Friday, as well as during the Dillsburg Parade, with other possibilities in the fold.
The show opens with “Bang Bang,” a hit from the Revolution Radio album released in 2016. A medley that includes late 1990s and early 2000s classics “Holiday,” “Basket Case,” and “Good Riddance” stars a woodwind feature that should have those in their 30s and 40s tapping their feet, said Boyce. The show concludes with the titular, “Still Breathing,” also found on the Revolution Radio album.
Blaine Black, a senior on the drumline, is excited to be part of the unit heavily featured in the show, particularly in the opening and the finale, he said.
“There’s a section in the last movement where the drumline moves in front of the band as they’re booking it around us,” he said. “We rest for 16 measures, and we’re going to put a lot of choreography in, for sure. When we’re playing, it’s super high-tempo and high energy. It’s going to be really fun.”
Unlike some of his younger bandmates, Black has been a fan of Green Day since he was a young boy putting down rhythms on his drum set.
“Pretty much every kid (who plays drums) wants to start hacking out four-four rock beats,” he said. “Green Day is a lot of fun to play, especially when you’re just starting. This has been nostalgic for me and I guarantee it’ll be nostalgic for a lot of people in the stands.”
Younger trumpet and low-brass sections will still play a part but will not be as heavily featured during this year’s show, Boyce said.
The band began rehearsing the music over the last three weeks of May and resumed July 7. The kids learned the steps to the field show at band camp on their home campus in late July and have been practicing weekly since.
“People don’t realize how much work there is going into marching band,” said Riley, who plays french horn. “It’s a lot of fun, but it’s just as much work as football or basketball.”
In years past, the drumline arrived at camp still struggling to memorize standard warmups. Black said. The fervor around this year’s show inspired drummers to create new workouts.
““In a show, you have to be focused for nine minutes,” Black said. “So we tried to create long, athletic, intense, high-intensity warm-ups to mimic that. This is the best drumline I’ve played with at Bermudian and it’s been fun to bring the new kids into our, for lack of a better word, drumline cult.”
This year’s show lacks solos and the Eagles band does not use drum majors, Boyce said. Megan Jacobs will lead a nine-person color guard, the largest in five years, in a show that should dazzle the eyes.
“Fans will get to see some really good playing and marching and won’t have to think too hard about what this show is about,” Boyce said.
