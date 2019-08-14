An Amos Conley farm subdivision plan received conditional approval from Straban supervisors last week.
The two conditions set forth were a signed non-building waiver and installing boundary markers, according to Supervisor Sharon Hamm.
Construction will not be permitted so a non-building waiver is required, according to Robin Crushong, office manager
The board approved a reduction in the financial securities for the Lincoln Commons and CVS projects.
The financial security is a monetary deposit made with the township at the onset of a project to assure the project is completed according to township-approved specifications, according to Crushong.
As work is completed, the amount of the security is reduced and funds are gradually returned to the developer. If the developer cannot complete the project, the security deposit provides the township with the necessary funds to finish the project without putting the burden on the taxpayers.
“It’s so the township isn’t left with a half-completed project,” said Crushong.
As a result of work being done to the township’s satisfaction, the CVS development construction project was reduced from $166,872.75 to $16,280.
The Lincoln Commons Shopping Center project includes the development of stores and restaurants. The deposit was reduced from $1,261,157 to $78,450 with about 75 percent of the project already completed, according to Crushong.
The board also authorized the Adams County Office of Planning and Development and the Straban Township Planning Commission to review proposed ordinances. This house-keeping review clarifies definitions as well as asks utilities for bonds on road projects, according to Crushong.
Submission of final land development plans for Stonehedge and Smith Disposal Facility were granted extensions until Oct. 10. Stonehedge plans construction of office space while Smith Disposal is constructing a storage building facility, according to Crushong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.