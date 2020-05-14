A Hanover man died Wednesday evening after his motorcycle crashed on Route 15 in Cumberland Township.
Collin Bateman, age 20, was traveling southbound near milemaker 2.4 at approximately 7:30 p.m. when he lost control of his 2013 Yamaha motorcycle and struck a cable barrier system, according to Cumberland Township Police Officer Ryan Eiker.
