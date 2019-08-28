Should short-term meters allow parking for three hours instead of two in Gettysburg?
Borough council members considered the idea Monday during a workshop meeting, but made no decision.
Sparking the discussion was a letter to the borough from the Gettysburg Area Retail Merchants Association (GARMA).
Downtown business owners often hear complaints that two hours is not enough to shop and eat dinner, GARMA President Kathy Gilbert told the council.
The change could help “keep our downtown vital and accessible to our guests,” she said.
“Just getting a table at certain restaurants may take an hour,” council Vice President Jake Schindel said.
That means diners “have to hurry through dinner and then can’t do anything after dinner” without first feeding the meter or moving their vehicle, he said.
A “lockout period” kicks in on the borough’s smartphone parking app after two hours expire, Borough Manager Charles Gable said. No additional time can be added until at least 15 minutes pass, he said.
Council member Wesley Heyser said he too hears frequent complaints about the two-hour limit.
The limit arose from GARMA’s desire to create “turnover” in parking spaces rather than have them filled for long periods of time, officials said.
But, “the current business environment makes concern about turnover irrelevant,” council member Chris Berger said.
“It’s important to us all that our patrons stay longer,” Schindel said.
GARMA officials have been talking about the idea for a year or so, Gilbert said.
A three-hour limit is feasible, Interim Parking Manager Becka Fissel said.
Gable recommended the council make a decision in tandem with building the 2020 budget, potentially leading to action on two-hour parking in December.
Similarly, the council discussed potential changes in the free parking it usually permits downtown during the holiday season. That practice too began at GARMA’s request, with the goal of stimulating holiday shopping.
The idea that garnered the most talk was limiting free parking to Mondays through Fridays, allowing the borough to collect parking revenues during busy weekends.
Again, the council held off on a decision, with Gilbert saying she would confer with the GARMA board about the idea.
The council also asked GARMA to take a look at street closures during its twice-yearly outdoor antique shows, which would affect rules concerning parking spaces, and how the borough might deal with food trucks and their need to reserve parking spaces
Food trucks “are becoming more popular,” so the issue “will need to be looked into fairly soon,” Fissel said.
