A Buchanan Valley volunteer firefighter injured on the way to a crash scene remained in “very critical” condition Tuesday, his mother said.
Walter Wagaman, 46, of Orrtanna, was in the trauma unit at WellSpan York Hospital, said his mother Crystal Arter.
Wagaman was “ejected” from the front passenger area of a fire engine Friday on Carlisle Road (Pa. Route 34), state police said. The engine was turning left from Aspers-Bendersville Road onto Carlisle Road at 9:23 p.m., police said.
Crystal’s husband and Walter’s adoptive father, James Arter, was aboard the engine and “had to put aside his feelings and take control of the scene” after the incident, she said.
Walter’s wife, Vickie Wagaman, is a firefighter and was also aboard Rescue 27, Crystal said.
Exactly what happened is unknown, Crystal said.
“The only person who knows is unable to speak,” she said.
“It’s no one’s fault” and “we do not blame” the fire company or driver Zachary Jumper, she said.
Fire company President Timothy Baldwin declined to discuss details of the incident Monday, saying the police investigation was still ongoing.
All those aboard the engine, including a 17-year-old junior firefighter, are from Orrtanna, according to police. No other injuries occurred.
Expressions of support have been flowing to the family from “so many different people,” Crystal said.
“Without support, we’d probably be lost right now,” she said.
Those wishing to aid the family can mail donations to the fire company at 1180 Buchanan Valley Road, Orrtanna, PA 17353, Baldwin said. Gas cards to help with transportation back and forth to York would be helpful too, Crystal said.
Wagaman, Buchanan’s assistant chief, is “all-around great at everything” as a firefighter and a “very key player” in the company, Baldwin said.
Buchanan firefighters, standing in for Bendersville Community Fire Company during its annual carnival, were responding to a vehicle crash in the 3600 block of Carlisle Pike, according to the fire company release. A Penn State Life Lion helicopter transported Wagaman to the hospital.
Emergency personnel remained at the scene in Menallen Township, less than a mile east of the Bendersville fire station, until 10:49 p.m. Friday, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
The 2017 Pierce fire engine “was placed out of service and replaced with another emergency apparatus on the original incident,” the release read. The vehicle was returned to operation after being examined, Baldwin said.
