Fire destroyed a building housing a kitchen and storage area early Sunday at Gettysburg/Battlefield KOA Holiday Campground.
There were no injuries as a result of the 4:30 a.m. blaze at 20 Knox Road about 4.5 miles west of Gettysburg.
Mary Kay Hall woke to the sound of someone pounding on the side of her recreational vehicle.
When she opened the door, she saw “a complete inferno” about 100 yards away and could feel its heat, she said.
Hall’s understanding was that a campground guest arose to use the restroom, saw the building ablaze, and rushed to warn others, she said.
The campground is “still open and functioning as normal (minus our breakfast)!! We still have electricity, water, and sewer and our office is open today for normal hours,” according to information posted Sunday on the campground’s Facebook page.
“We are in shock and not sure of the cause of the fire at the moment. Thankfully, nobody was injured, we just lost all of the belongings inside the building,” according to the post.
Hall worried the “massive fire” would ignite trees at the wooded campsite, but firefighters kept it from spreading. Some campers drove away in their RVs or on their motorcycles, she said.
Hall, and two grandchildren who were staying with her, gathered with 50 to 100 other campers to watch as firefighters brought the blaze under control, she said.
A friend whose home is within a half-mile of the campground could see the flames over the trees, said Hall, a Gettysburg-area resident who sometimes stays at the campground with family members who work there part-time.
The approximately 40-by-60-foot wooden building was “one hundred percent involved” in flames as firefighters arrived, Fairfield Fire & Emergency Medical Services Deputy Chief Adam Jacobs said Sunday.
“It was totally on fire and the roof was burned off,” he said.
The structure was “a total loss,” but the fire was “contained to that building,” Jacobs said.
Firefighters had the blaze under control within about an hour, and remained on the scene “mopping the hot spots up” until about 7:30 a.m., he said.
Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal personnel were investigating the blaze’s cause, Jacobs said.
Firefighters drew water from a nearby creek, he said.
Companies responding with Fairfield included Cashtown, Gettysburg, and Emmitsburg along with Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services, Jacobs said.
Watching the companies work together was “amazing. They did such a great job,” Hall said.
“Please consider making a donation to your local volunteer fire company,” Hall wrote in a letter to the editor she submitted to the Times Sunday.
“I thank God and these wonderful men and women who put their lives on the line for all of us,” she wrote.
“It was a very scary experience for us, and all of the campers that were present, and we are still in shock. We are glad that nobody was injured as the fire could have been much worse,” according to the campground’s post.
