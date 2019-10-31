Covering more than 30 municipalities, it's difficult to track down trick-or-treat information for each one. We will keep a running list below for the status of municipalities we've heard from today.
Government officials who would like to confirm trick-or-treat schedules, call 717-339-2072. Thanks!
Abbottstown borough -- postponed to Saturday, 6-7:30 p.m
Arendtsville borough -- postponed to Friday, 6-8 p.m.
Bendersville borough -- postponed to Saturday, 2-4 p.m.
Berwick Township -- postponed to Friday, 6-8 p.m.
Biglerville borough -- postponed to Friday, 6-8 p.m.
Carroll Valley borough -- postponed to Saturday, 6-8 p.m.
Cumberland Township -- postponed to Saturday, 6-8 p.m.
Gettysburg Borough -- postponed to Saturday, 6 to 8 p.m.
Hamilton Township -- Thursday, 6-8 p.m.
East Berlin borough -- postponed to Friday, 6-8 p.m.
Lake Heritage -- postponed to Friday, 6-8 p.m.
Littlestown -- Thursday, 6-8 p.m.
New Oxford borough -- postponed to Friday, 6-8 p.m.
Oxford Township -- postponed to Friday, 6-8 p.m.
Straban Township -- postponed to Saturday, 6-8 p.m.
All locations of Kennie's Markets (Littlestown, Biglerville and Gettysburg) will host indoor trick or treating Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. for those who want to trick or treat on Halloween!
In addition, the Hanover Jaycees have decided to postpone the Hanover Halloween Parade until Nov. 4. All scheduled times of event operations will remain the same starting the parade at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.