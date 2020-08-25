U.S. Route 15 was closed Tuesday after a motorcycle crash about 2:30 p.m.
Northbound and southbound lanes were closed between Taneytown and Emmittsburg roads. Northbound lanes reopened about 4:45 p.m., according to Cumberland Township Police Chief Don Boehs. Emergency responder radio traffic indicated the highway reopened about 5:10 p.m.
Witnesses said the motorcycle was traveling at high speed when it went out of control, Boehs said.
The crash occurred between Emmitsburg and Marsh Creek roads, he said.
Numerous police and fire agencies were dispatched.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
