Musicians have been locked indoors for far too long.
The United Way of Adams County (UWAC) hopes to help tantalizing tunes find receptive ears, and all for a good cause with the Listen Up For Good concert, set to happen on the organization’s Facebook page at 6 p.m., Friday, May 22.
More than a dozen musicians have signed up to submit tunes for the virtual jam session. The organization hopes donors will line up just as quickly. The concert is a replacement for the Give It Up For Good sale traditionally held over Memorial Day weekend, said Chris Bunty resource development manager at UWAC. The sale was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, he said.
“That usually brings in $25,000. We’re hoping to raise that kind of money,” Bunty said. “We’re getting some really good feedback from musicians in our area.”
Bunty borrowed the idea for the concert from United Way Centre County, which recently raised $17,544 dollars after it drew 26 artists to submit songs. The non-stop feed of recorded material lasted nearly four hours, Bunty said.
UWAC began recruiting acts for its online feed May 1. So far 16 have committed, including steel drum band Island Fusion, hip-hop artist DurtE and solo performances from Thomas Senseney, Wayne Beck, Marshall Stone, Devon Cayro, Brian Colgan, Robert Leveille Sr., April Jeannette Howard, PJ Groft and Dustin Muller.
“We’re trying to keep it local to Adams County and people who have ties to Adams County,” Bunty said. “It can be a cover song or an original song. People might be more likely to know a cover song, but some people like original songs because it shows how talented the musicians really are.”
Each musician or ensemble is asked to submit one or two songs that are three to four minutes in length. They will also read a prompt that reminds viewers to donate toward the cause, said Bunty.
United Way will digitally stitch the segments together to be played as one long virtual concert, he said. All video formats will be accepted, Bunty said, though Google Drive has been the way most material has been received so far.
UWAC is still looking for musical talent, Bunty said. Those who wish to contribute should email him at cbunty@uwadams.org for more information. Messages can also be sent through UWAC’s Facebook and Instagram pages, he said. The last day for submissions is May 15, he said.
“All funds raised help people right here in your community,” United Way Executive Director Vickie Corbett said in a press release. “Examples of projects funded in our community include free income tax assistance, the annual school backpack program, food drives which assist area food banks and our Ready to Learn initiatives which prepare pre-schoolers for kindergarten.”
More details are available on the UWAC website, www.uwadams.org.
