Straban supervisors granted conditional approval to an Amblebrook development change request Monday.
Architectural changes were made to the previously-approved land development plan for Amblebrook Amenity Area Lots to increase the size of the fitness building and the community building by 1,500 square feet each, according to township Engineer Erik Vranich.
