Adams County officials are entering another battle, this one prompted by a different type of casualty.
Fatal drug overdoses have plagued the county, with the number of deaths tripling in 2016 over the previous year. Adams County saw 29 overdose deaths in 2016, in comparison to nine in 2015, Coroner Pat Felix previously said.
On Wednesday, Adams County commissioners appointed Marc J. Bern & Associates LLP to represent the county in litigation to recoup costs from the opioid epidemic.
The suit will be against approximately 30 pharmaceutical companies, Adams County Commissioner Marty Qually said Wednesday.
There is “a real trickle-down cost” the county is facing from opioids, Adams County Commissioner Chairman Randy Phiel said.
The firm will determine the costs impacting the county through its team of forensic accountants, said county Solicitor Molly Mudd.
The cost for damages will be “open-ended” in the class action filing, according to Mudd.
From the proposed substance abuse and recovery center to medically-assisted treatment for those struggling with an opioid addiction at the prison, the county could see a return on the costs associated with the opioids, excluding federal monies being used for the projects, according to officials.
Qually anticipates the Mercy House and Recovery Center proposed in Gettysburg will cost more than $1 million. Commissioners obtained $650,000 from the HealthChoices Reinvestment Fund, $55,000 in grants from the Adams County Community Foundation, and an $11,500 from the Adams County Bar Association for the project, according to Qually.
The Gettysburg proposal includes office space on the first floor of the center and a recovery space to house seven men struggling with addiction, Qually said.
The program would be led by the Recovery Advocacy Service Empowerment (RASE) Project, a community nonprofit, Qually said.
Along with those costs, officials said the county may look at expenses in the following departments: the coroner’s office; children and youth services; the courts; probation; and the Adams County Prison.
Marc J. Bern & Associates LLP will finance the litigation and take on the lawsuit “for a contingent fee” of 25 percent “of the gross sum recovered, whether by suit or by settlement,” Mudd said.
“We don’t expect this to be a quick event,” Qually said.
Class action lawsuits “typically settle,” but the county is “years” away from that point, said Mudd.
“This is the first step,” she said.
Adams County is the 15th county in Pennsylvania to join the lawsuit, according to Mudd, who noted it is consolidated in Delaware County “for discovery purposes.”
“If it doesn’t settle first, the case will be heard in Adams County,” Mudd said. “It will be tried in the Court of Common Pleas of Adams County.”
