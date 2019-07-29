The community turned out Saturday afternoon to enjoy desserts and ice cream and help the South Central Community Action Program (SCCAP) homeless shelter fight for its life after another round of budget cuts.
The Home Sweet Home fundraising event featured tours of the homeless shelter hosted by prior residents of the facility.
The organization was recently hit with a 73 percent cut to its Shelter Emergency Solutions federal grant, according to Megan Shreve, SCCAP chief executive officer.
As a result of the cuts, the agency has had to close the local shelter during the daytime and may need to close it completely.
“This was an unexpected cut. It was devastating,” said Shreve. “I really did think it would close.”
“You may have already started to notice the increase in the presence of families with young children on Gettysburg’s Lincoln Square and community streets,” said Shreve.
SCCAP was working with people and businesses to make up the difference, she said. The current fundraising effort has a goal of $100,000, with over $65,000 was raised in its first 27 days.
Adams County residents Cynthia and Dave Salisbury are matching up to $10,000 for any donations contributed by Nov. 7.
Operating the shelter costs about $240,000 per year, said Shreve.
“This is a terrific turnout, and fundraising is going well,” said Orrtanna resident Bill Gilmartin.
“Everyone should send money monthly. SCCAP is so efficient with the money. Megan Shreve is such an amazing director. She makes everything work,” said Gettysburg resident Candy Paulson.
The shelter, formerly the Columbia Gas building, was remodeled in 2010. The facility is clean and modern, with many of the comforts of home. There are eight bedrooms, a library, a 700-square-foot living area with access to television, and a full kitchen. A playroom gives parents a place to spend time with their children.
The shelter can house 31 people, eight families at a time; five families with 17 people are currently housed at the shelter.
“This is a very good place to come. I was in a safe place while I got my eyes stabilized. It’s a good thing this place was here,” said Bob Carson, a former client of the shelter. “When you are homeless you feel worthless about yourself.”
Former client Jenine Weaver said she and her children stayed at the shelter for several months as she got her life back together.
“I didn’t have a good support system. I went from middle-class to homeless. You can come here to talk to people and learn where the support is,” said Weaver.
She has now left the shelter and works in accounting.
“I’m done being embarrassed. It can happen to anyone,” said Weaver.
Shreve was impressed with the number of people who stopped by the Saturday event.
“I’m humbled and deeply moved” by the turnout, said Shreve. “Our current focus is on Adams County because housing here is so hard.”
The shelter had lost funding in part because it took so long to find housing for people in Adams County, where housing is so tight, she said.
In addition to the homeless shelter, SCCAP provides many other services to local residents, including the WIC program that provides basic health screenings for pregnant and nursing mothers and infants, a weatherization program focused on energy reduction education and efficiency, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Career Aid Project that provides small scholarships to help low-income people improve their skills or education.
The shelter is located at 151 N. Stratton St. in Gettysburg.
For more information or to contribute, visit SCCAP at https://www.sccap.org/ or call 717-334-7634.
