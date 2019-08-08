The Adams County Overdose Awareness Taskforce and Collaborating For Youth (CFY) are planning events in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day, a worldwide observance held every Aug. 31.
Kicking off the event, the commissioners will issue a proclamation declaring the day of recognition in Adams County. The proclamation is slated to be read at the courthouse, 117 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 9 a.m.
An Overdose Awareness Memorial Walk to honor Adams County families who suffered a loss as a result of an overdose is set for Friday, Aug. 30.
The vigil walk will step off from the Adams County Courthouse, with the commissioners offering remarks at 7:15 p.m., and the walk beginning at 7:45 p.m.
The walk is designed to “recognize those who lost someone to an overdose while bringing the community together to heal,” said Michelle Kern, CFY coalition coordinator.
During the walk, CFY and the task force plan to honor family members of people who died as a result of an overdose.
People who have lost a loved one are encouraged to contact Kern and provide a photo of the person who has passed. The photos will be enlarged and attached to poster board for display during the event.
The idea is for the photos to stand out during the vigil walk, so “the loved one is present at the walk,” said Kern.
Representatives of the Overdose Awareness Taskforce will also be at the Adams County Farmers Market, 103 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, on Saturday, Aug. 31, to provide information on the opioid crisis, prevention techniques, and available county resources.
Fatal drug overdoses have plagued the nation, with the number of Adams County deaths tripling between 2015 and 2016. Adams County saw 29 overdose deaths in 2016, compared to nine in 2015, Coroner Pat Felix previously said.
Adams County Overdose Awareness Taskforce seeks to educate and raise awareness, Kern said. The task force meets monthly and public participation is welcome, she said.
CFY is an Adams County organization focusing on youth and their families, and aims to build long-term safe and positive environments. CFY partners with the community for prevention initiatives such as Medicine Take Back events and a free day camp.
Kern can be reached at coalition@cfygettysburg.com or 717-338-0300 ext. 108.
More information on CFY can be found at cfygettysburg.com.
More information on Adams County Overdose Awareness can be found on the group’s Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Adamsoverdoseawareness/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.