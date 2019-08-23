Littlestown is reaching for the stars this year, administrators said Monday.
Before classes were officially in session, Dr. Lori Stollar, Dr. Chip Fissel, and Dr. Carolyn Fiascki offered presentations to the school board to inspire and usher the district into a new year.
“We need to have the courage to bring our best selves to this school year,” said Stollar, director of curriculum and innovation.
The landing of Apollo 11 on the Moon in 1969 was the result of a “call to action,” sparked by the Soviet Union launching Sputnik, Stollar said.
That challenge renewed interest in science and mathematics, and dared Americans to think with ingenuity, she said.
“A moon shot has become synonymous with innovation, and is only successful if you shift your thinking,” she said.
Just like the Space Race, Littlestown needs its own “moon shot,” to embrace innovative thinking and bring out the best in the Thunderbolts, Stollar said.
“The kindergartners who walk through our door this week will be the Class of 2032,” Stollar said. “It is up to us to prepare them for their future, which has yet to be defined.”
Building construction and education have the same fundamental values, according to the second presenter, Fissel, principal of Alloway Elementary.
Just as a foundation is the support system of a structure, “a solid academic foundation is key to a student’s success,” Fissel said.
Building designs and education have both progressed to become more detail oriented, he said. Materials and techniques within both have also evolved to address specific needs and variables, according to Fissel.
Traditional education foundations now include social and emotional health and soft skills along with reading, writing, and arithmetic, he said.
“These skills, academic rigor and diverse programs are key components to overall student growth and create a solid student foundation,” Fissel said.
While Littlestown’s purpose is to “empower all learners to pursue their passion,” elementary school students are too young to make decisions about the future, he said.
Their early education goals are to establish a foundation to support the development of passion, according to Fissel.
“Our blueprint is to build students who are confident and curious, self-reliant and willing to embrace diversity,” Fissel said, maintaining the construction metaphor.
The third presenter was Fiascki, who said her ongoing goal is to address student challenges and “get to the issues before they get worse.”
Students are plagued with more distractions outside of school than ever before, including social media, cyber bullying, peer pressure, and family dysfunctions, according to Fiascki.
Daily stresses have led to an increase in drug and alcohol use, and mental illnesses such as anxiety and depression are on the rise, she said.
“Student needs are no longer cookie-cutter. Today education is about individualization,” she said.
Fiascki encouraged connecting with students, making them feel like they matter. She urged everyone to see not just the student, but the person inside and what they might be dealing with in their lives.
“You might be their only way out. Education takes us places,” she said.
She challenged teachers and officials to see how many students they could connect with this year.
In other business, it was noted a donation of 100 backpacks filled with school supplies was accepted from iNet Technology Group. The donation had an estimated value of $1,500, according to board President Dolores Nester.
