The Adams County controllers office has taken steps to combat suspected fraud in county government.
The office, led by Controller John Phillips, has launched a fraud hotline. County employees or members of the public can report several types of suspected fraud to the controller’s office, such as suspected theft or misuse of Adams County property or cash or services; false reporting of hours worked; submission of illegitimate vendor invoices; misrepresentation of expense reimbursements; tax collection issues; fraudulent reporting of medical, disability or workers compensation claims; payment of improper gifts and gratuities; violations of the county’s purchasing policy; or other suspected fiscal irregularities, according to the county website.
