The warden’s role at the Adams County Prison is to give staff “a safe and secure environment to work in,” Adams County Prison Warden Katy Hileman said.
Former staff members allege low morale, internal investigations into its officers, and “a toxic” work environment all contributed to Adams County Prison seeing a 26-percent turnover rate this year, the highest within the last five years.
By contrast, the full correctional staff turnover rate is 23.7 percent, Hileman said. But corrections officers were primarily tracked for rates of turnover in the past, according to Hileman.
Turnover rates varied from 16 percent in 2015 to 24 percent in 2016, added Hileman. The turnover rate fell in 2017 to 15 percent and grew back to 23 percent in 2018, Hileman said.
“Of course, I hope my staff are all happy and wish I was capable of creating a perfect environment for them,” Hileman said. “We all work in an extremely challenging and stressful environment. As an administrator, the reality for me is that I sometimes have to make difficult decisions that are not popular because the decision is the right thing to do.”
Hileman divvied up the reasons behind the 32 separations of employment this year into five categories: 34 percent were for personal reasons; 22 percent for other law enforcement employment; 16 percent for other employment; 16 percent for unsuccessfully completing their probationary period; and 12 percent for termination.
Hileman, who was appointed warden in February, does not believe one person or group is “responsible for low morale or high morale.”
“It is an issue much more complex than that,” she said. “In my opinion, morale is best affected when all parties make a conscious decision and exert effort into being the change they want to see.”
Hileman said the internal investigations into corrections officers are not anything new to the prison and have been done in the past.
One change she did implement involved having relief staff provide additional coverage for breaks at the work release unit, which was the “less adversarial approach” to an issue that needed to be addressed, according to Hileman.
“This is the one and only thing I have changed from an operational standpoint,” Hileman said. “This was for their safety and security.”
While one former staff member alleged there is a drug problem at the work release unit, Hileman said that is “not true.”
However, a work release participant did use an opioid four months ago “at his place of employment and suffered an overdose while being transported by the employer’s contractor transport company” on his way back to the prison, Hileman said.
“The whole thing happened off property,” Hileman said, noting it only touched the property because the “driver decided to drive to the prison.”
Hileman said staff members were able to perform “life-saving measures on the individual.”
“The response was excellent to save that man’s life,” said Adams County Commissioner Jim Martin, who serves as the chair of the prison board.
Hileman said the prison was only on lockdown during the emergency, which is a standard operating procedure, while the re-entry facility was kept on lockdown for two days for county, court and prison officials to meet.
“The county, court, and the prison administration have been working collaboratively” to assist “those in our population that are at risk,” according to Hileman.
Adams County Solicitor Molly Mudd clarified that work release is run by the probation department, which is “a court-supervised department.”
Following an executive session earlier this month, the prison board approved altering the employee pre-screening process.
Hileman said the hope is to remove “some barriers” of getting applicants into the prison.
Currently, she said it takes about two months from the application process to getting staff in the prison. After an application goes in, Hileman said the process calls for closed testing and background checks, interviews, and then two weeks’ notice to be provided to an employer.
