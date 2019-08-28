With a new director at the helm, the New Oxford High School marching band is looking to “chill” this season.
The repertoire for this year’s field show “takes us through the season of winter, from the last leaf of autumn to the first bloom of spring,” said Director Shawn Campopiano.
The selections are a combination of original material and the Winter movement of Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons,” and will provide a chance for all of the band’s 54 students to shine.
“We have a lot of small groups and individuals featured as the show progresses,” he said.
While it’s still early in the season, Campopiano said he’s already feeling right at home in his new role and is looking forward to what lies ahead.
“With this being my first year at New Oxford, I am very excited about the years of continued growth and success ahead,” he said. “The students are persevering, and the marching band staff, New Oxford Band Boosters, band parents, and community at large have been extremely welcoming and supportive.”
The Colonials have a busy competition schedule this fall, performing at Hempfield on Sept. 14, Warwick on Sept. 28, South Western on Oct. 12, Eastern York on Oct. 19, Manheim Central on Oct. 26, at home on Nov. 2, and at the Cavalcade of Bands on Nov. 9.
