Three teens escaped from a Ford F-150XLT pick up truck that toppled and caught fire on Quaker Run Road Friday evening.
The truck was traveling south on Quaker Run Road in Butler Township about 9:45 p.m. when it crested a hill just north of the crash site initially running off the west side of the road into a grassy area, before correcting back into the driving lane and crossing into the oncoming lane, where it ran off the east side of the road, mowed down a mailbox, uprooted a large pine tree, flipped and caught fire.
