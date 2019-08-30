Cumberland Township residents continue to be affected by Keystone Service Systems (KSS) construction.
Nita Gross told township supervisors Tuesday that excessive stormwater flowing from the Barlow-Greenmount Road property has damaged her land since KSS began construction in January 2018.
Structural damage to their garage was “directly caused by the stormwater from the KSS property,” and flooding has covered her yard, she said. Their French drain “worked without difficulty before the construction,” Gross said.
Gross presented photos of her property, which she said resembles more of a muddy swamp than a residential backyard.
Last spring, the Grosses aimed to put in Green Giant trees to improve the surrounding aesthetic but discovered the trees would not be able to grow in the flooded yard, she said.
Gross discussed issues brought up in previous board meetings but weren’t directly answered including, the drainage piping for the eastern swale, ponding treatment, the number of holes for infiltration studies.
She requested KSS buffer the landscape, that specifics be added to the slope area waiver, and that she be able to see property cross-sections.
KSS is working hard to address comments, according to engineer Tim Knoebel.
Emotion was in Gross’s voice as she said that she and her husband, Doug, were only trying to protect their home of 41 years from more damage caused by the construction.
“I cannot imagine that any of you would not do the same to try and protect your home and property,” she said.
The board reached a consensus authorizing Township Solicitor Sam Wiser and Manager Ben Thomas Jr., to offer a followup letter to KSS on behalf of affected residents who have submitted documentation to the board.
“These folks deserve the support of the neighbor,” Thomas said.
The board authorized conditional approval for KSS’s amended land development plan.
Local TV aid sought
Also during the meeting, Community Media of South Central PA President Ray Gouker asked the township to support local community television.
For 30 years, Community Media has given a voice to the community, broadcasting local programs through public access channels including local business, schools, and government, Gouker said.
“Quality is the first thing we’re concerned about,” Gouker said.
Community Media is on-air 24 hours a day, seven days a week as well as online, he said.
As a local nonprofit broadcast network, it relies on township support to fund operations and upgrade equipment, he said.
Over the summer, community support helped Community Media purchase equipment so a local resident attending Albright College could intern with the station.
“She chose us because if she had gone to a larger channel, she would never have been able to touch a camera,” he said.
In other business:
• Conditional approval was authorized for Cumberland Valley Village’s Phase 2-A preliminary subdivision plan, subject to an engineering review.
• Township police Sgt.Tim Biggins praised the “coordinated efforts” of multiple police departments during July’s Gettysburg Bike Week. He managed patrol assignments.
