Police are investigating why a Chevrolet slammed into a parked car before flipping and sliding into an oncoming vehicle Monday evening in McSherrystown.
An eastbound 2002 Chevrolet Coupe hit a parked 2018 Volkswagen on the rear driver’s side door, overturned and “grazed” a westbound 2013 Ford sedan about 6 p.m. in the 300 block of Main Street, according to McSherrystown Police Officer Chad Sprankle. The Volkswagen and Ford belonged to borough residents, he said.
