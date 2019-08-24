A parking garage proposed on South Washington Street in Gettysburg moved closer to reality Wednesday.
Borough Historic Architectural Review Board (HARB) members recommended the borough council approve demolition of four buildings between 688 and 712 S. Washington St. near WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital.
Owner Jacqueline White proposes building a deck for 192 vehicles to address parking needs in the vicinity of Steinwehr Avenue. White also owns the nearby Dobbin House Tavern.
Members voted without dissent. Chair Gary Shaffer recused himself, saying his Shaffer Design Associates architectural firm has business dealings with White.
Demolition of three houses was approved in 2011, but in connection with plans to build new residences. HARB’s recommendation is to redefine the project as a parking garage.
HARB also recommended approval for demolition of a structure at 712 S. Washington as part of the project. White said she uses the cinder block building, which formerly housed a dry-cleaning business, for office space.
HARB members agreed none of the structures are of significant architectural interest.
In May, White presented a concept including construction of a three-story parking structure, reconfiguration of Court and Dobbin alleys, and installation of a “bicycle station” consistent with the borough’s continuing Gettysburg Inner Loop bike and pedestrian path project.
From the audience, Mary Miner urged HARB to facilitate White’s proposal. She said she lives nearby, and her eyes are “nearly burned” every time she sees the deteriorating buildings. A parking garage would be “great,” she said.
On the other hand, HARB member Colleen Lingle said she was “having a hard time envisioning a parking garage in a historic town” and expressed concern it might not “fit” with its surroundings.
White replied that she took many pictures of nearby buildings, and plans include a very similar appearance.
The project’s proposed look “fits very much in that neighborhood’s character,” said Peter Martin of PJ Martin Engineering & Core Design Group, who is working with White.
The style “will blend in very well,” agreed HARB member Jim McCabe.
White said she intends to return to HARB next month for consideration of the garage project itself. That meeting is set for Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. at the borough hall, 59 E. High St.
“Certificates of appropriateness” are required for projects in the borough’s historic district. HARB’s role is entirely advisory; it recommends whether the borough council ought to grant such certificates.
In other business, Jeanne Shriner requested permission to replace the metal roof of her building at 205 Buford Ave. with shingles.
Officials said the roof may be 100 years old and said at most they would recommend shingles for the back half, while the half visible from the street would have to be replaced in kind.
Shriner said she would prefer for the entire roof to be one or the other, so she would choose metal despite the greater expense. HARB members voted without dissent to recommend just that to the council.
“I won’t be happy,” Shriner said, “but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”
