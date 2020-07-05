Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times
HIS TIME — Gary Terwilliger of Cleveland, Ohio stands guard near the Maryland monument on Taneytown Road. Terwilliger said he came to Gettysburg because he felt this was his chance to defend his country because he never joined the Army. No one attempted to deface or remove the Maryland monument.
READY — Armed visitors stand guard at Soldiers National Cemetery in Gettysburg. A Facebook post police discredited last week as a hoax claimed someone was going to burn a flag there Saturday. No one arrived to burn a flag.
Hundreds of gun-toting visitors swarmed on Gettysburg during a hot Independence Day Saturday to protect monuments nobody was taking down and stop a supposed flag burning event law enforcement publicly said last week was a hoax.
“The good, the bad and the ugly is all part of the fabric of our country,” Don Wright of Mifflin County, Pennsylvania, said as he stood next to the Virginia Monument on Confederate Avenue with an AR-15 strapped on his shoulder.
