Hundreds of gun-toting visitors swarmed on Gettysburg during a hot Independence Day Saturday to protect monuments nobody was taking down and stop a supposed flag burning event law enforcement publicly said last week was a hoax.

“The good, the bad and the ugly is all part of the fabric of our country,” Don Wright of Mifflin County, Pennsylvania, said as he stood next to the Virginia Monument on Confederate Avenue with an AR-15 strapped on his shoulder.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.