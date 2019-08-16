Liberty Township will receive partial money the former secretary is accused of taking.
Partial payment of claims will come from Cincinnati Bond Company and Travelers Bond Company. Travelers agreed to pay of $61,937.59 for unspecified funds and Cincinnati agreed $5,503.64 for improper interest, improper mileage, improper reimbursement and credit card usage, according to the Board of Supervisors meeting Wednesday Aug. 7.
“This month marks the third-year anniversary of our LeeEsta problem,” said Vice Chairman Bob Jackson.
Receiving calls every week demanding what justice will be served about the $300,000 in township funds that were mismanaged and allegedly used for personal gain by the former secretary, LeeEsta Shaffer, Jackson considered it time the township opened information to the public.
The township “reserves the right to pursue additional money we feel we are owed,” according to Solicitor John Lisko.
Outstanding claims include improper salary claims, improper wages, improper payments of Social Security, Medicare and pension, according to Jackson.
In the absence of Chairman John Bostek, Jackson and Walter “Mickey” Barlow voted to accept the agreement and go for more money if they are able.
Freedom Township filed a tax appeal for a property on Middle Creek Road. The property once tax-exempt for religious purposes, according to Lisko, has been sold to a for-profit organization. Since part of the property is in Freedom Township, a tax appeal was filed for the property to be taxed in Freedom instead of Liberty.
In other business, the Planning Commission has been continuing to revise and review subdivision and development ordinances including camp and campground ordinances, said Chair Judi Hogan. The commission has put a burn ordinance on hold until county officials review the county ordinance.
Officials began formulating next year’s budget in July and hope to have it available for the public in Sept., according to the township treasurer.
In other business, the township’s elected auditors attended a free seminar July 24. Hosted by Smith Elliott Kearns & Company, LLC (SEK) accounting firm, they learned about the changes within the field of accounting, according to Susan Hek, elected auditor.
In new business, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation informed the township the weight restrictions to Old Waynesboro Road Branch Creek Bridge could be removed to allow more weight, according to Jackson. “But I don’t see a reason to change it,” he said.
The board reached a consensus to keep the bridge restrictions as it was.
The annual community driven National Night Out campaign was a success, according to Barlow. He thanked everyone who participated and was glad being able to interact with Liberty and Carroll Valley residents, “it was a really good turn out,” he said.
The road department’s white Ford dump truck/snowplow that they have been getting ready to sell has been having electrical issues with four-way lights and turn signals, according to Brian Arentz, roadmaster. The board advised Arentz to get a price estimate to fix the truck because it is a safety hazard that cannot be sold, and the new truck is not available yet.
Faced with concerns of tractor trailers on local roads, Chief Sherri Hansen is meeting with other police departments to discuss options.
Liberty Township Police Department has created a Facebook page and has acquired new uniforms, according to Hansen.
The supervisors plan a workshop for Aug. 20 at 11 a.m.
Planning Commission will meet Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m.
