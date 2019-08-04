A Buchanan Valley firefighter injured on the way to a call Friday night was airlifted to York Hospital after suffering “severe injuries,” according to officials.
Pennsylvania State Police identified the firefighter as Walter Wagaman, 48, of Fayetteville. Wagaman is listed as assistant chief on the fire department’s website.
Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department, standing in for Bendersville Community Fire Company during its annual carnival, was responding to a vehicle crash in the 3600 block of Carlisle Pike with a crew of five Friday around 9:16 p.m., according to the fire department’s press release issued Saturday.
When the 2017 Pierce truck turned left onto state Route 34 from Bendersville-Aspers Road, Wagaman, who was the front passenger, “was ejected” from the rescue truck, state police said.
Buchanan Valley Fire officials indicated “a firefighter was ejected” from Rescue Engine 27 when responding to the incident “for unknown reasons,” according to the fire company’s release.
The driver of the rescue engine was Zachary Jumper, 49, of Orrtanna, with passengers Vickie Wagaman, 54, of Fayetteville; James Arter, 52, of Orrtanna; and a 17-year-old female juvenile of Orrtanna, said state police.
No other firefighters on the apparatus sustained injuries, according to state police.
Rescue Engine 27 “was placed out of service and replaced with another emergency apparatus on the original incident,” the release read.
Crew members assisted the injured firefighter before he was flown to York Hospital, according to the release. The release did not identify the injured member.
A York Hospital official said they “have no information on a patient by that name,” and the hospital’s policy prevented them from clarifying the information any further. Wagaman’s condition was unknown as of press time Sunday night.
“We ask that you keep the Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department and the injured member in your thoughts and prayers,” the release read. “Additionally, we ask that you respect the injured member and his family and refrain from starting and/or spreading rumors or false information on social media.”
“As first responders, they selflessly act when you need them the most and put their lives in risk daily,” the release said.
Buchanan Valley officials thanked agencies for their assistance Friday night as well as those who have shown support since.
“We will continue to update you when the time is appropriate,” the release read. Buchanan Valley President Timothy Baldwin and Fire Chief Michael Spielman signed the press release.
A phone call to Spielman was not returned Sunday.
