The Carroll Valley Sewer and Water Authority received notice of a $700,000 H2O PA – Water Supply, Sanitary Sewer and Storm Water Projects Program (H2O PA) grant to support necessary upgrades and expansion at the Carroll Valley Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) located in the borough.
The grant will help offset costs associated with the replacement of decades-old facility equipment and planned expansion. Specifically, funds will be used for the construction of a new dewatering ready control building and installation of a new ultraviolet (UV) disinfection system and UV building that will ultimately allow the authority to provide more reliable service to its current users, as well as anticipated future users resulting from regional economic development.
