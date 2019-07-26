Efforts continue to reopen the Distelfink drive-in, a long-closed local landmark with a distinctive bird-shaped sign at Old Harrisburg and Shrivers Corner roads.
The timetable is not finalized yet, but operations may begin in phases, with ice cream window service potentially beginning this year or next spring, owner David Stremmel said Wednesday.
Longer-term possibilities include burgers and other “classic drive-in” fare with outdoor seating and an indoor dining room.
“We’re moving in the right direction” and “the public should see visible changes in the not-too-distant future,” Stremmel said.
One thing that won’t change is the business’s iconic bird-shaped sign, which is based on a stylized goldfinch often seen in Pennsylvania Dutch folk art.
It will be “refurbished” to “bring it back to its original shape with the neon and all that good stuff,” Stremmel said.
Efforts to create the same atmosphere as “back in the day” have been under way at the site for some time, he said. Early in 2018, heavy equipment demolished additions to the original 1950s structure.
Plans include reframing a curved glass façade to make it “bigger and better,” replacing the roof and siding, and a general “facelift,” Stremmel said.
Interior work has been continuing, he said, while outdoor plans include split-rail fencing to provide a visual connection with the Gettysburg battlefield.
Interest in the business remains strong despite the fact that it has been closed for years, he said.
Whenever he is working at the site four miles north of Gettysburg, people stop to ask him what’s going on, Stremmel said.
He, his wife Melissa, and their children live nearby in the Biglerville area, and will be “hands-on” local owners, he said.
Stremmel, who has experience in the food industry, reached out to the former owner after driving past the two-acre site many times in recent years, he said in 2018.
