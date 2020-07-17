The membership of Pennsylvania’s appellate courts would reflect the regional diversity of the state under a sweeping judicial election reform bill that was approved by the state Senate this week, according to a release from Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33).
House Bill 196 would amend the Pennsylvania Constitution to change the way that appellate court judges are elected, according to the release. The bill would divide the Supreme Court, Superior Court and Commonwealth Court into judicial districts to ensure a broader range of regional interests are represented on Pennsylvania’s highest courts, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.