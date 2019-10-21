The Gettysburg Community Halloween Parade, originally scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 22, will be held Wednesday, Oct. 23 due to a 100 percent chance of rain in Tuesday’s forecast.
The parade will begin 7:15 p.m. at the Gettysburg Area Middle School. It will travel north on Baltimore Street, east on York, and south on Liberty before returning to the Middle School. Gettysburg police will detour drivers.
Any group that was registered for Tuesday’s parade that cannot make the rain date of Wednesday should email Alex J. Hayes, parade committee chair, at ahayes@gettysburgtimes.com as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.