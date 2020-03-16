Due to coronavirus concerns, McSherrystown Mayor Anthony Weaver on Saturday declared “a local disaster emergency” in the borough.
“We are closing the borough office to the public for a designated period,” but staff members will be available during business hours and can be reached via 717-637-1838 or mcstown@comcast.net, according to Weaver’s proclamation.
The state of emergency “will remain in place until reevaluated the week of March 23,” the proclamation reads.
“At this time, we do not have plans to cancel public meetings” but safety of the public and officials is “our utmost concern and we will keep the public informed as more information becomes available,” according to Weaver’s proclamation.
Information will be posted on the McSherrystown Borough Police Department Facebook page and the borough website, according to the proclamation. The latter is accessible by clicking Municipalities at www.adamscounty.us.
“We ask all payments of utility bills, permit fees, etc., will be handled through the secured drop box in the front door of our business office or the U.S. Postal Service,” the proclamation reads.
“Rest assured throughout this period; our dedicated officers will continue to provide an exemplary level of professional law enforcement service,” the proclamation reads. For non-emergencies, police can be reached at 717-624-2101. Emergency calls should be to 911.
Borough baseball programming is on hold, with coordinator Eric Bodvin to be in contact with families with details, according to the proclamation.
