A man was abducted and shot Wednesday after men broke into an apartment, Hanover police said.
A 20-year-old York man “was removed from the residence and transported to a location in York by his abductors, where he sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound,” Hanover Police Lt. Joseph Bunty Jr. said in a news release Wednesday.
“The victim was subsequently located by police and was transported to the hospital and is currently receiving medical treatment for his injuries. Further investigation revealed that at least one of the suspects had brandished an unknown style handgun,” police said.
Police were dispatched “to an apartment in the first block of West Walnut Street for a report of a burglary, physical assault, and kidnapping. Through the course of the investigation the police learned that three suspects forcibly entered the apartment and committed acts of physical assault,” resulting in “moderate injuries” to the victim, according to police.
The three suspects were described as: “a black male, with a beard, wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt and dark colored shorts”; “a black male wearing a camouflage hat, dark colored pants, and a dark colored t-shirt”; and a “possibly” Hispanic man “with dark pants, a hooded sweatshirt, and dark shoes,” the Hanover Police Department release read.
Police ask any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 717-637-5575 or in York County via 911.
