Following nearly a year of deliberation on a proposed zoning change that paves the way for more residential development, the Conewago Township Board of Supervisors approved the measure by a narrow vote Monday evening.
The zoning change will convert five properties adjacent to Hanover Road (state Route 116) in the township’s western portion from agricultural use to R1-Suburban Residential.
While it’s unknown how many of the current property owners will seek to sell land to residential developers, at least the two who initially requested the change have indicated that intent.
With only one nay vote, the township’s planning commission recommended the change and sent the matter to the supervisors.
When it came to the board’s final vote after months of board discussions, public hearings and informal conversations with township residents, the supervisors divided three to two.
Two former supervisors, Robert LeGore and Tom Weaver, both spoke up in opposition during Monday’s workshop and formal meeting.
LeGore argued that the supervisors should await an updated comprehensive plan that is under development before making the decision.
He also challenged the supervisors to strive for more commercial development and cautioned them that revenues generated by new housing is more than offset by resulting costs.
“The more houses you allow, the more headaches you have,” LeGore said.
Weaver underscored LeGore’s objection to potential housing developments, which he said, “would be detrimental from a traffic perspective.”
Weaver pointed to studies that estimate for every dollar in new real estate taxes generated by additional housing, $1.50 to $5.00 is added to a municipality’s costs for services provided.
Pointing to new Pennsylvania tax credit legislation that will make keeping farmland in agricultural use more attractive for farmers, Weaver argued that his fellow township residents who requested the rezoning might soon have other options to selling their land for housing.
“I hope there’s not a rush to judgment here,” Weaver said.
Also speaking in opposition to the rezoning was Charlotte Shaffer, a frequent board meeting attendee. Shaffer offered her opinion that “Conewago historically is known for its agriculture, and I would think anyone living here would want that preserved.”
Planning Commission member Dick Neiderer read an impassioned statement explaining why his was the sole commission vote against moving forward. He stated his belief that there is already ample R1 land available for residential development throughout the township.
Acknowledging that were he one of the farm owners he might be making the same request for a change, Neiderer said, “I agree that area is prime for future residential, but I don’t feel now is the time.” He went on to say, “I believe I’m representing the citizens when I say, ‘don’t do this, please.’”
Representing the Klunk family, one of the original rezoning petitioners who own a sizable portion of the area being rezoned, was attorney Don Dorr of Hanover.
Dorr urged the measure’s adoption, and responded to Neiderer, saying “while other land is available, it doesn’t appear it’s going to be used.”
The mood in the township hall was tense as the time came for a decision. In the final roll call vote, Supervisors Louann Boyer, John Strevig and Jeffery Sheely opted in favor of the rezoning, with Ernest Hess and Don Knight casting nay votes.
Following the vote, one of the landowners and Dorr expressed appreciation to township officials for all the time and energy expended in responding to the zoning matter.
“We’ve appreciated everybody’s comments on both sides of the issue,” Dorr said. Nodding at the supervisors, township staff and citizens present, he concluded, “We very much appreciate all you people.”
In a far less controversial, though no less emotional matter, the supervisors gave final approval to a township fireworks ordinance.
At recent meetings, and in their informal conversations with fellow citizens, the supervisors have heard widespread frustrations caused by late-night fireworks.
The new ordinance restricts usage to the hours of 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., with the exception of New Year’s Eve when devices may be exploded until 1 a.m.
Noting that Pennsylvania already has a statewide law governing fireworks, which Conewago’s follows closely, township Manager Barbara Krebs said of the new ordinance, “It will give our police a second tool” in pursuing violators.
Also aimed at safeguarding citizens’ well-being is a proposed ordinance that will make permanent the temporary ban on use of stormwater retention ponds for recreational purposes.
According to township officials, some youth and adults have been playing in the ponds or using them as places to set off fireworks.
“They’re just not made to let your kids go down and play in,” Krebs said, as the supervisors voted unanimously to take the next steps in publicizing a proposed ordinance that would render violators guilty of trespassing on township property.
In other business at Monday’s meeting, the supervisors heard Krebs report that the 2020 budget-building process has already begun, the township’s Halloween trick-or-treat night will be Tuesday, Oct. 29, and the next electronics’ recycling at the township hall will take place on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon.
While the issue of filling the chief of police position was not on Monday’s agenda, Krebs confirmed after the meeting that the supervisors are in discussion about the personnel matter.
The position was vacated in June when former chief, Curtis McCoy, resigned indicating he intended to pursue other career opportunities. McCoy remains on the township payroll through October. Sgt. Gary Baumgardner continues serving as acting chief.
Krebs said one option under consideration is to confine the search initially to officers currently serving in the Conewago department.
Conewago’s next supervisors’ meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, at the township office, 541 Oxford Ave., Hanover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.