By Vanessa Pellechio
Times Staff Writer
A Buchanan Valley firefighter injured on the way to a call Friday night was airlifted to a local hospital after suffering “severe injuries,” according to the fire department’s press release issued Saturday.
Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department was responding to a vehicle crash for Bendersville Community Fire Company in the 3600 block of Carlisle Pike with a crew of five called in Friday around 9:16 p.m., the release stated.
“During the response, for unknown reasons, a firefighter was ejected from the apparatus,” the release said.
Rescue Engine 27 “was placed out of service and replaced with another emergency apparatus on the original incident,” the release indicated.
Crew members responded to assist the injured firefighter before the individual was flown for “severe injuries,” according to the release. The release did not identify the injured member.
“We ask that you keep the Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department and the injured member in your thoughts and prayers,” the release said. “Additionally, we ask that you respect the injured member and his family and refrain from starting and/or spreading rumors or false information on social media.”
Buchanan Valley’s department is made up entirely from community members, the release said.
“As first responders, they selflessly act when you need them the most and put their lives in risk daily,” the release said.
Buchanan Valley officials thanked agencies for their assistance Friday night as well as those who have shown support during this time.
“We will continue to update you when the time is appropriate,” the release said. Buchanan Valley President Timothy Baldwin and Fire Chief Michael Spielman put together the press release.
