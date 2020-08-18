The Salvation, Gettysburg Service Unit, conducted its 23rd consecutive Back to School event for elementary school-aged children in Gettysburg Area and Upper Adams school districts on Aug. 11 and 12.

More than 250 elementary school children went to the Gettysburg Walmart to select back-to-school clothing, funded by the Salvation Army. Each child also received a backpack and a selection of school supplies.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.