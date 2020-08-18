The Back to School Night for students in the Gettysburg Area School District was held Aug. 12. From left are: Kristy Beaston, assistant manager at Gettysburg Walmart; Morgan Baker, customer service manager at Gettysburg Walmart; Jennifer Weigle, Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) social worker; Amanda Staub, guidance counselor at Lincoln Elementary; Amanda Stanley, school psychologist at GASD; Denyel Effinger, guidance counselor at Franklin Township Elementary; Gavin Hogg, guidance counselor at James Gettys Elementary; and Jeb Smith, volunteer who schedules bell ringers for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign.
The Back to School Night for students in the Gettysburg Area School District was held Aug. 12. From left are: Kristy Beaston, assistant manager at Gettysburg Walmart; Morgan Baker, customer service manager at Gettysburg Walmart; Jennifer Weigle, Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) social worker; Amanda Staub, guidance counselor at Lincoln Elementary; Amanda Stanley, school psychologist at GASD; Denyel Effinger, guidance counselor at Franklin Township Elementary; Gavin Hogg, guidance counselor at James Gettys Elementary; and Jeb Smith, volunteer who schedules bell ringers for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign.
The Back to School Night for Upper Adams students was held at Walmart on Aug, 11. From left are: Connie Toeller, volunteer; Tracey Flores, volunteer; Jane Collins, organizer of Back to School Night; Kib Roulette, Salvation Army board member; Beverly Utz, treasurer of the service unit; Mary Smith, chair of the service unit; and Courtney Kramer, guidance counselor at Upper Adams Intermediate School. Another photo of those who helped make the back-to-school even a success appears on Page A3 of today’s edition.
The Salvation, Gettysburg Service Unit, conducted its 23rd consecutive Back to School event for elementary school-aged children in Gettysburg Area and Upper Adams school districts on Aug. 11 and 12.
More than 250 elementary school children went to the Gettysburg Walmart to select back-to-school clothing, funded by the Salvation Army. Each child also received a backpack and a selection of school supplies.
