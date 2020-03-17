Mount Joy Township conditional use public hearings scheduled for March 23 and March 25 concerning Brookview Solar 1 LLC’s application have been postponed, according to the township website.
The new public hearing dates are set for April 22 and April 23 at 7 p.m. at Littlestown High School, 200 E. Myrtle St., Littlestown, according to the township.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.