The Cumberland Township Board of Supervisors is determining the next steps to take for municipal building maintenance and renovation.
The infrastructure of the township building has not been changed in 40 years and updates are “long overdue,” Township Manager Ben Thomas Jr. told the supervisors Tuesday during the regular meeting.
Updating the building has been an “on-again off-again project” for 17 years, according to Thomas.
“It is necessary for the growing township and the expansion of the police department,” he said.
The structure was built in in the 1970s, and parts of it have not been updated since, he said.
“The internal needs of the operation need to continue to grow with the township,” Thomas said.
The next steps are to collaborate with engineering and architecture firms to develop concepts and estimate costs before moving on to advertising for bids, he said.
The supervisors took no action on the matter.
In other business, Police Chief Don Boehs said regulating fireworks is a challenge because they are usually no longer being fired when officers arrive.
Firework regulations are not something that can be fixed with an ordinance, he said.
“There’s not a lot we can do unless we witness personally who set off the fireworks” or there is a witness willing to testify in court, Boehs said.
Audience members voiced frustrations about fireworks causing problems for pets, the elderly, and those with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Recent changes to the state’s fireworks law have created challenges that local governments and citizens must face, Thomas said. He encouraged citizens to contact state legislators.
The police department had a “strong police presence” during the recent Gettysburg Bike Week and is developing a working relationship with other agencies including Conewago, Latimore, Gettysburg and state police.
Cumberland and Gettysburg officers worked well together as rapid response units, he said.
Chairwoman Barbara Underwood complimented township police on how they handled the influx of people during recent battle re-enactments and Bike Week.
Also Tuesday the supervisors:
• Approved deletion of a pedestrian from plans for the Cumberland Village development, as recommended by township Engineer Tim Knoebel. The Adams County Planning Commission determined the trail “was not a necessary addition to the plan,” he said.
• Granted a certificate of appropriateness to replace a brown tin roof with a black metal roof on a ranch style home at 40 Pin Oak Road. The township Historical Architectural Review Board recommended the action.
• Decided at Thomas’s request to seek an independent facilitator to review zoning, potential changes to the comprehensive plan, make recommendations concerning future projects, and more.
• Approved a development agreement amendment to allow completion of Cannon Ridge, where work slowed after 2008’s economic woes.
• Noted upcoming meetings of the township’s planning commission meeting Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. and sewer authority Aug. 12 at 4 p.m.
