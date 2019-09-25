For 16 years the Level 1 biology classes at Delone Catholic have spent a day at Codorus State Park. Biology is a required class for ninth grade. This trip is designed to give students a common experience in the native ecosystem of south central Pennsylvania.
Each group of students gets a chance to try canoeing with Appalachian Outdoor School, where they usually get to see turtles, osprey, eagles, fish and heron. They spend another part of the day evaluating the health of a small stream by observing macroinvertebrates and testing the chemical components, with the help of educators from Gettysburg College’s Advancing Science program.
