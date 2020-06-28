A program that aids students and siblings from homes that lack food security in the Upper Adams School District received a $1,015 donation from customers of Hollabaugh Bros. Inc. near Biglerville.
John’s Meals Program Coordinator Angie Vines received the check from Hollabaugh Bros. manager Amanda Hollabaugh, who represents the third-generation to be in active in the family business.
