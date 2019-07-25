The Hamiltonban Planning Commission Tuesday evening decided to recommend the supervisors accept several adjustments to a proposed new zoning ordinance.
The changes were based on public comments collected during a June 25 meeting where the zoning draft was presented.
Adams County Principal Planner Robert Thaeler said the comments he offered Tuesday were based on “two sets of information.”
“One was my notes at the hearing,” Thaeler said. “The other was (resident) Cliff Frost’s comments as delivered at the hearing.”
Thaeler listed four elements of particular concern.
• Short-term rental language, to define whether an owner renting his home would be allowed to rent to multiple renter parties in what had earlier been likened to an AirBNB situation, but with multiple customer.
“In a single-family residential setting, you wouldn’t want a hotel,” Frost said.
After a discussion with Thaeler, the planning commission decided to change instances of “room” with “room or suite,” and to consider language that would allow more than one renting party, but the actual number of rental groups would depend on the acreage surrounding the home from which rooms are rented. Also, the commission agreed to separate short-term home rental from farm tourism, a separate and potentially growing business offering.
“We’re comfortable with any of those changes if the planning commission chooses to recommend them,” Thaeler said.
• About places of worship, Thaeler noted federal law limits the township’s ability to restrict them, but would allow differentiating a place of worship or other nonprofit organization from a commercial operation. He said the ordinance should be written to “protect Camp Eder and Strawberry Hill,” while making different rules for commercial campgrounds.
The commissioners decided to ask Thaeler to research and suggest standards that would consider three basic uses – a camp, retreat center and commercial campground – and base the allowed uses on density of the area in which they are to be placed and the magnitude of the proposed facility.
• Thaeler also was asked to consider zoning in the township where it abuts Fairfield Borough and also falls in the flood plain. Such areas, Thaeler said, provide “fairly dense” development, but “necessarily includes the flood plain.”
The goal in that area, much of which is in the vicinity of Middle Creek, is to make development in Fairfield and Hamiltonban similar in construction and appearance but consideration must be given to the flood plain “because there’s a reason there’s a street in Fairfield that is called Water Street,” commission member Dave Peters commented.
Thaeler recommended, and the commission agreed, that no changes be made to currently proposed zoning in that area.
• Also considered was changing some zoning along Iron Springs Road between state Route 116 and the railroad tunnel. Thaeler said he did not recommend a change suggested during the June hearing that the area be zoned Agricultural Preservation. Such a change would prohibit commercial development in an area already approved, including a shopping center.
Thaeler mentioned “how interesting Hamiltonban is because of the variety of rural settings that we have,” noting wooded areas, small residential enclaves and large-lot residential accessed from private lanes.
“The current zoning ordinance doesn’t differentiate between those areas very much,” he said. “That was one of the things you wanted to work on with the new draft, zoning ordinance.”
The result was a Land Conservation district that allowed development while matching features “that make it rural … to retain the rural look of that setting.” The LC district would not apply to areas that are in agricultural use, such as farmlands along Carrolls Tract Road, he said.
Additional issues also were discussed, with Thaeler agreeing to provide his recommendations in time for the planning commission’s Aug. 27 meeting.
In other business, the commission:
— Noted the Iron Springs Plaza plan remains active, although not currently under construction, with an amendment to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation grant to move utility poles in the area of the anticipated development.
— Indicated applications for developments at 1661 Cold Spring Road and 1021 Jack Mountain Road are tabled under 120-day extensions requested by the applicants and approved by the Hamiltonban supervisors.
— Conditionally approved an application to combine two lots at 2140 Newman Road upon answering all comments from the township engineer and the county planning office. “Those are all minor comments,” said commission Chairman Russell Ryan, noting the comments appeared to be administrative.
The next meeting of the Hamiltonban Planning Commission is slated to be a continuation of the conditional use hearing concerning a hermitage proposed for construction adjacent to Swamp Creek Lane. The meeting, to begin at 7 p.m. on July 30, in the Hamiltonban Township meeting room, will be to render a decision based on the June 18 hearing.
