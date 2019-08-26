Members of the Adams County Council of Governments (ACCOG) celebrated 10 years of successful contributions to the community during the group’s monthly meeting Thursday.
The meeting, moderated by current President Ferd Prehn and Past President Coleen Reamer, was well-attended by representatives of the county’s 34 municipalities as well as local and state representatives.
State Reps. Dan Moul and Torren Ecker presented ACCOG with a certificate recognizing its decade of service.
“We congratulate you guys for being together for ten years. We appreciate the hard work you have done,” said Ecker.
“This is an exemplary form of government. You work together, share ideas, and even share equipment. I commend you on ten years of getting together, working together to do what’s best for community,” said Moul.
The Adams County commissioners also presented ACCOG with a certificate.
“Our forefathers, for better or worse, decided we would be a commonwealth. They wanted the power to be in local government. It is about local government, and local government does have to communicate. We have ability to talk to each other across thirty-four municipalities. I thank those who had the vision to make it happen,” said Martin.
ACCOG has been an “effective vehicle” for county government, Phiel said.
“It takes dedication and commitment,” he said.
ACCOG founding committee member Barbara Underwood spoke about the origins of the organization in August 2009, saying “We had a vision.”
Underwood pointed out an essential aspect of ACCOG, one which has made it successful, was the decision that “each entity would have one vote, regardless of size. We were all equal.”
ACCOG works through “sharing with your neighboring municipality how you did something, what worked and what didn’t,” she said. We got “an immense amount of education” about how to best do government.”
“It’s been an honor. May we continue to bring our constituents new ideas helping provide for their health and safety,” said Underwood.
ACCOG also honored dozens of other community members who were instrumental in creating and staffing the organization.
Among the many honorees were five founding committee members, Barbara Underwood, Bob Gordon, Brad Hunt, Judy Chambers, and Sandy Vasquez. Each were given certificates and pins in thanks for their service.
State Sen. Doug Mastriano addressed the five past officers: “When you forge a team from different backgrounds there’s nothing you can’t do. Despite differences in backgrounds, you’re getting the job done. I respect and honor what you are doing. You’re setting a standard.”
Noting that schools have opened, Pennsylvania State Police Commander Lt. Matthew Nickey said “We’ll be in and around the schools with increased enforcement, specifically next week. Be slow and be careful around schools and bus routes. We’d rather have people comply than to have you get a citation.”
Moul thanked Gettsyburg School District as well as state and local police and fire departments for their work in organizing the service for fallen Buchanan Valley Fire Department volunteer Walter Wagaman last weekend. “It was astounding how this community worked together to pull that off,” he said.
