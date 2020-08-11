Veterans protest
Buy Now

SUPPORTING VETERANS — A group of veterans is gathering on Lincoln Square about twice a week to protest Gov. Tom Wolf’s mandate that food must be served with alcohol. The group says the rule is severely hurting local veterans’ clubs, which support the community. Pictured from left are Don Billoni, Tim Williams, Pamela Bartels and Ray Wright.

 Alex J. Hayes/Gettysburg Times

Don Billoni understands the dangers of COVID-19.

He also understands the plight of veterans.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.