The driver of a 2004 GMC Envoy escaped injury when her car was destroyed by fire on Route 15 Saturday.
Cindy Houseman, age 52 of Dillsburg, was driving north on Route 15 near milemarker 5.8 shortly after 3 p.m. when she noticed her vehicle was malfunctioning and the tempurature guage indicted hot, according to Cumberland Township Police Officer Matthew Trostle.
