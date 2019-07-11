The Carroll Valley Borough Council voted Tuesday to rescind its approval of former member Jared Huster’s resignation to provide more time to fill the vacancy.
The three people who applied to fill the vacancy are all members of the planning commission, according to council President Sarah Skoczen.
Dave Hazlett, borough manager and treasurer, said, “Only three elected officials are allowed on the planning commission.”
Of the nine people currently serving on the planning commission, there are already three who are elected officials, meaning one would have to resign, to permit any of the applicants for the council vacancy to be appointed, said Skoczen.
In a 3-2 vote, council voted to rescind acceptance of Huster’s resignation.
However, the resignation will automatically be deemed accepted after 45 days from the June 7 resignation date; council will then have 30 days to fill the vacancy.
The council plans to take action at its next meeting.
Carroll Valley’s Fourth of July Celebration was determined to be “fantastic.”
The weather cooperated, and it was an event “everyone complimented,” Mayor Ron Harris said.
It wasn’t just local citizens who came out for the event, he said. Harris said he spoke with attendees from as far away as West Virginia and northern Virginia.
“We have a reputation,” said Harris.
Hazlett was appreciative of work of the organizers and volunteers.
“It’s the best one we’ve had yet,” he said.
In other business:
• The board also authorized entry into a Inter-Municipality Cooperative Police Agreement with Liberty Township. This agreement will provide mutual law enforcement aid to both municipalities.
• The community’s blood drive on June 24 brought in 25 donors with 20 units of blood collected, potentially saving 60 lives, according to Harris.
• The board commended Mary Grace Keller, former Gettysburg Times staff writer, for her journalistic integrity when writing about Carroll Valley.
• An E-waste Recycling event is slated for July 13 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Hamiltonban Township Building.
• A Movie in the Park will feature “The Incredibles” on July 19 at 7:30 p.m.
• National Night Out on Aug. 6 will be hosted by the Carroll Valley Police Department, according to Chief Richard Hileman II. “It will be a friendly night filled with interesting things,” Chief Hileman said. The event will include free food, a scavenger hunt, the Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ACSPCA) offering discounted rabies shots and microchip implants on site, and more.
