Too old to play on the playground? Why not try building one instead.
The Pennsylvania Municipal League (PML) is looking for up to 50 volunteers to assist in constructing a new playground at the Gettysburg Recreational Park on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Demolition of a deteriorating playground, located between the Gettysburg Area Recreation Authority (GARA) offices and the American Legion Pavilion, is scheduled for the last week of September. Main Street Gettysburg is calling for the community’s help to put together and paint the structure, as well as lay mulch in a surrounding pit.
“We’re really excited. It’ll be a great addition to the park,” said Jackie Dwyer, GARA executive director. “The old structure is falling apart and cracking in places. It’ll be nice to have a new addition that takes some wear and tear away from the other new playground. It’s a nice amenity in a new location.”
The $25,000 cost of the new playground was paid for by PML as a thank you to the borough for playing host for its annual conference Oct. 3-6. Some members of the organization will be there to help, but volunteers will be a big help, said Gettysburg Borough Manager Charles Gable.
The 52-by-28-feet playground will include features such as slides, a ladder that wiggles and another that arches, monkey bars and several safety features.
Volunteers are expected to be on site at 8 a.m., with a brief kick-off ceremony to follow at 8:30 a.m.
Breakfast, lunch and plenty of water will be provided for volunteers, as well as work gloves for projects which require them. Wearing appropriate attire that can get muddy or stained is a good idea. Close-toed shoes, preferably sneakers or work boots, are a must, Dwyer said.
Any youth under legal working age will not be permitted in the construction areas but there will be youth activities in which they can participate. A ribbon cutting at 2:30 p.m. will wrap up the event.
Registration is required for volunteers. No more than 50 will be allowed to participate.
“This is a community service project for an asset that will benefit the borough and the region for years to come,” Gable said. “Anyone that wants to be a part of that is welcome.”
The last community-built playground, sponsored by the Gettysburg Adams Kiwanis Club, was completed in August of 2017.
That project, located on the south side of the Charlie Sterner Building on Long Lane, had an estimated budget of $100,000.
“Kawanis worked really hard to get it up,” Dwyer said. “They also had some volunteers from Optimist club. It was a good experience, and everything went off without a major hitch. We hope it’s the same thing that happens this time.”
To register, visit https://www.pml.org/league-summit/registration-for-league-playground-build/.
