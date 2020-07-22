A Gettysburg police officer has been off-duty since July 7 because he has COVID-19, Chief Robert Glenny said Wednesday.
The three people in closest contact with the officer were tested and found not to be infected, Glenny said. No others have been tested, he said.
The officer “never worked with any type of symptoms,” Glenny said. He declined to provide details about the officer’s treatment and quarantine, citing health-information privacy rules.
No other members of the borough department have shown symptoms, and the person who was in closest contact with the officer quarantined at home and is now back at work, he said.
The officer’s duties are being covered by part-time personnel and supervisors, Glenny said.
“We’re getting by,” he said.
The department has a “strict protocol” in place concerning a COVID-19 infection, and it was followed, Glenny said.
Members of the Adams County Sheriff’s Department have also tested positive for COVID-19.
The borough officer partnered with a member of the sheriff’s office July 4, said Glenny, who speculated transmission might have occurred then. Local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies collaborated July 4 as hundreds of openly armed people came here in response to a social media hoax concerning flags and monuments.
Operational adjustments were in place in the sheriff’s department and contact tracing was under way, Commissioner Chairman Randy Phiel said last week.
Borough police have maintained extensive precautions during the pandemic, including use of personal protective equipment, social distancing when possible, and sanitizing of vehicles and workstations, Glenny said.
Measures to reduce contact between police and other borough employees are now in place, Borough Manager Charles Gable said Wednesday.
A memo dated Tuesday clarifies standards for all borough departments in addition to those that have been in effect.
“Police personnel stand the highest risk of exposure by the nature of their job. As such, interaction with other borough employees must be kept to an absolute minimum. Police personnel are expected to remain within the confines of the police department, except for the use of a locker room,” where only one employee at a time will be permitted, the memo reads in part.
Among many other provisions, it also states: “All employees are always required to wear a mask/face covering in public – no exceptions unless prescribed by a doctor.”
