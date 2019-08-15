A pair of eleventh-hour teaching vacancies were filled just in time for the start of the new school year at Tuesday’s Bermudian Springs School Board meeting. Elementary school renovations are expected to be finished just in the nick of time, as well.
Nicole Bond, a middle school English language arts (ESL) teacher, and Daniella Hayes, a middle school emotional support aide turned in resignations in August, forcing administrators to work quickly to fill the spots.
Jeffrey Eakins, a former Johns Hopkins University assistant basketball coach, will fill Bond’s role. Kayla Caruso was approved as a middle school science teacher, replacing Danyelle Kaiser, who resigned in July. Both begin with a salary on step one of the master’s salary scale.
“I’m excited that we approved two new hires,” Bermudian Springs Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss said. “To get quality people at this time of the year is always challenging, but I feel we were able to do that. This insures that they’ll be in classrooms when kids arrive.”
The new teachers attended an orientation to the district, Hotchkiss said.
The emotional support aide position was recently posted, he added.
The board also approved $2,760 in additional spending for steel needed to complete renovations of the elementary school lobby. The steel was needed to cover a conduit and wiring that was not previously exposed, Hotchkiss said. A fresh coat of paint was also applied to the cafeteria at a cost of $5,620.
Construction at the elementary school began in May on the $2.6 million project expected to enhance safety and security, as well as provide a climate-controlled environment. The school updated its opening corridor to meet the recommendations of Pennsylvania State Police after a risk and vulnerability assessment, Hotchkiss said.
Friday is the completion deadline for the part of the project relative to the school’s entrance, Hotchkiss said, adding that offices will still be under construction when school begins. Custodians will be available next week to help teachers return to their classroom with expedience.
In other business:
• Douglas Conrad was approved as marching band assistant director and Kristen Zehr as the Class of 2021 assistant advisor.
• Four teachers were granted professional contracts after six semesters of satisfactory service. They are: Ashleigh Groff, high school Spanish and ESL teacher; Carrie Gutshall, first grade teacher; Jennifer Tarr, middle school art teacher; and Kathy Weaver, middle school math teacher.
• The cafeteria budget and capital reserve fund budget were both approved for the following school year, as well as non-public transportation contracts.
• The school district received four blood pressure monitors from the American Heart Association.
• During Monday’s caucus meeting, Elementary School Principal Shannon Myers shared classroom sizes with the board, while discussing potential accommodations for those with increased populations.
