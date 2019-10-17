A jury found a Gardners man not guilty in a sexual assault trial that concluded Wednesday in Adams County Court of Common Pleas.
Joshua Jacob Barrett, 40, hugged his attorney Steve Rice before leaving the courtroom a free man. The jury deliberated for about 2-1/2 hours before reaching its verdict. Barrett was found not guilty of felony charges of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and a misdemeanor charge of indecent assault.
