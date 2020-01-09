About 280 eighth grade students from Switzerland Point Middle School in St. Augustine, Fla., visited Gettysburg on Wednesday. They took a short break before touring the battlefield to engage in a snowball fight at the Gettysburg Area Rec Park.
Gettysburg made history once again, marking the first snow fall for many Floridian middle school students.
Snow welcomed 280 students and 31 staff and chaperones from Switzerland Point Middle School, of Saint Johns Florida, located outside Jacksonville, as they rolled into Gettysburg Wednesday on the third day of their field trip, according to Assistant Principal Wayne Beck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.