William Vernon Lee James Gray, 25, of Courtland, Va., was charged with a firearms violation and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop early Wednesday morning, according to Cumberland Township Police and a magisterial docket.
A Virginia man was arrested on gun and possession charges following a traffic stop early Wednesday morning in Cumberland Township.
Cumberland Township Police officers conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Chevrolet SUV, driven by William Vernon Lee James Gray, 25, of Courtland, Va., about 12:35 a.m. in the 1000 block of Emmitsburg Road, Cumberland police said.
